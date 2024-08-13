Repair cafe is gearing up to help as the new school year looms near

The Repair Cafe, which meets at the United Reformed Church in Shrewsbury from 10am to 2pm, is open to repair a range of household items from small electrical appliances to power tools, from clocks and treasured ornaments, from toys to small items of furniture, but this month the textile team have a specific focus for their work.

The textile team are always busy repairing rips and tears in so many garments but they will be there to repair any school uniform items that need their attention. A spokeperson for the Shrewsbury Repair Cafe said: "The start of the school year is always full of so much excitement and we hope that in helping school uniforms last that little bit longer, not only can we add to that excitement but help in avoiding so many uniforms being disposed off before the end of their practical life"

Shrewsbury Repair Cafe is a free repair and mend service that meets on the third Saturday each month. All repairs are done freely by the dedicated team of volunteers but donations towards running costs are always welcome.

By Pete Martin - Contributor