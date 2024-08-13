New route for Bridgnorth 10k

A new-look route means this year’s Bridgnorth 10k will be slightly different, and, for the first time, it has been officially measured as 10k (6.22 miles) by UK Athletics.

The event, which has attracted hundreds of runners and visitors to the market town since 2014, takes place on Sunday, October 20 at 11am. As in previous years, it starts and finishes in the High Street under the Town Hall.

But rather than using Severnside and crossing Friar’s Field – which can be flooded at that time of year – there will be no off-road sections this time.

Race director Vicky Morris said: “We’re really proud to announce two big changes to celebrate the race’s 10th anniversary, with a new route – guaranteeing a new course record – and to say it’s now an officially measured 10k for the first time.

“The race committee firmly believes these changes will enhance the experience for runners, and we have more exciting surprises to be revealed in the weeks leading up to the event!

“The route changes means the runners will be on the High Street three times if you include the start and finish. Hopefully this will mean spectators stay in the town centre for longer, which will create a great atmosphere and benefit local businesses too.

“In previous years the whole town has come out to support the runners, with hundreds of people lining the streets to cheer them on.

“We’re hoping that residents will again come out in big numbers to provide that same superb backing.”

A must-have technical T-shirt and a medal are the prizes for all finishers, but to guarantee your T-shirt size, you must enter by midnight on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

There will be prizes for the winners of the men’s and women’s races – plus other, yet-to-be revealed categories.

Entry to the race costs £23 for affiliated club runners and £25 for unaffiliated runners. Anyone interested in entering the race should visit stuweb.co.uk/events/2024/10/20/4444/ Entries close at midnight on October 17.

Organisers also welcome the support of local businesses, and, with a range of sponsorship options available – including getting a company name printed on the commemorative T-shirt – anyone interested should make contact urgently by emailing enquiries@bridgnorthrunningclub.co.uk

By Tim Nash - Contributor