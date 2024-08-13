New appointments for theatre company as they celebrate 50th year

Joanna Freeman has worked in community engagement and arts education for over 15 years, including work delivered for and in partnership with Birmingham Rep, Southbank Centre, Tate Modern, Severn Arts and BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall.

Joanna commented: “I’m delighted to join the wonderful team at Pentabus, and to do this as the company turns 50 is a real privilege. I saw Pentabus shows as a school pupil growing up in Shropshire, which ignited a lifelong passion for theatre and the arts. I can’t wait to play my part in the history of this vital and important organisation as it goes from strength-to-strength, and to connect with communities and creatives across the West Midlands and the UK”.

Nicola Simcock has a background in marketing and communications, recently working for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. She is a Professional Member of the Chartered Institute of Editing and Proofreading and holds an MA in English Literature.

Nicola said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Pentabus team and look forward to working on what promises to be an exciting creative programme over the coming months, starting with Make Good, a new musical that tells the story of the Post Office Scandal, now recognised as one of the gravest miscarriages of justice in British history.”

Make Good is Pentabus’ 50th anniversary season flagship production, a new musical three years in the making, with book by Jeanie O’Hare and music and lyrics by Jim Fortune, co-produced with New Perspectives. It previews at Pentabus’ new home, Ludlow Assembly Rooms, on October 18-19 before touring nationally, with full tour to be announced.

Pentabus Artistic Director Elle While commented: “We are so delighted to welcome Joanna Freeman and Nicola Simcock to the Pentabus team. Joanna's passionate approach to engaging young people and communities in arts organisations and culture in her many roles throughout some of the UK's leading theatres, makes her an exceptional addition to our ambitious and socially conscious company. Nicola's appointment completes our entirely female team, and she brings with her a wealth of skills and a dedication to rural communities.”

By Tom Pentabus - Contributor