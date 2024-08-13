Ladies choir hits the high notes!

On a balmy summer evening last month, the choir sang their hearts out to the highly appreciative audience at their annual summer concert, St John’s Church, Ludlow. Ticket, raffle and bar sales combined helped them raise £1,000 to donate to their chosen charity, Shropshire Domestic Abuse Service (SDAS), for a second year running.

Amy Evans, Musical Director who leads the choir with passion and expertise said: “We enjoyed performing to a full church, singing songs mainly from our new repertoire - apart from our all-time favourite, Dancing Queen of course! What a wonderful way to raise funds to be able to donate to SDAS. Thank you to everyone that came to support, £1,000 is a fantastic amount to hand over”.

In response to receiving the money, Teresa Sylvester of Shropshire Domestic Abuse Service said: “Wow, that’s amazing! Thank you so much for your continued support of SDAS”.

Bella Acappella consists of 35 women aged 25 and over. They meet in the picturesque town of Ludlow every Thursday and travel from as far as Pershore and Hereford to be part of the choir. Not every member can read music, but the homework each member puts in really pays off when we perform.

If you missed the summer concert, you can hear Bella Acappella again on Saturday, 17 August when they join Ludlow Male Voice Choir and the Dacorum Community Choir at St George’s Church, Clun, SY7 8JG. Tickets are priced at £10 each and are available on the door.

By Melanie Page - Contributor