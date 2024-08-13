From Shropshire to Texas: Shifnal hairdresser is finalist and judge at 'world's finest' awards

"It's an honour and privilege to judge the world's finest hair awards for the third consecutive year," says Gamble. "After our previous wins, we're thrilled to also be in the mix with the world for two more new titles."

The #ONESHOT Hair Awards, presented by behindthechair.com, is the largest hair awards program globally, featuring entries from 58 countries across 35 categories. Winners will be announced on August 19 in Dallas, Texas, during THE BTC SHOW, bringing together 3,000 hairdressers for education and community from August 17-20.

Created in 2015 by behindthechair.com Founder & CEO Mary Rector-Gable, #ONESHOT revolutionised hair competitions by using Instagram for submissions, breaking down traditional entry barriers and democratising the process for artists worldwide.

This year, Ashley and his wife and business partner Stephanie Gamble are in the running to be crowned the best stylists in their region, having been shortlisted for the Midlands Hairdresser of the Year title at HJ's 2024 British Hairdressing Awards, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional. Ashley has served as a brand ambassador for Schwarzkopf Professional for the past five years. Additionally, Stephanie has been named as one of five finalists in the Creative Talent category of the Creative HEAD Most Wanted Awards. The duo will find out if they will be taking home any wins in the coming months.

Ashley and Steph have run their salon 'Ashley Gamble Hair' together for 10 years in Shifnal, Shropshire. Ashley’s dual role as a finalist and judge in many of the industry’s leading awards underscores his continued excellence and leadership in the hair industry.

By Arianne Finlay - Contributor