Dogs Trust Shrewsbury urging dog owners to update microchip details

Data from the latest Dogs Trust Stray Dog Survey revealed that approximately 35,078 stray dogs were handled by local authority dog wardens last year, which is a worrying increase on figures from previous years. Around 43 per cent of these stray dogs were eventually reunited with their owners, sometimes after spending time in local authority kennels. However, local authorities reported over a quarter of dogs could not be reunited with their owners due to their microchips containing incorrect or outdated information.

Dogs Trust Shrewsbury is using Check the Chip Day to emphasise the importance of keeping microchip information current. Since 2016 it has been a legal requirement for all dogs to be microchipped, with the chip linked to the owner’s current contact details. Additionally, dogs must wear a collar and tag displaying the owner’s name and address when in public, even if they are microchipped.

Over a third of all stray dogs handled by local authorities last year were passed on to welfare organisations such as Dogs Trust to be rehomed. This includes two-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross, Cardi, who is now ready to race into her forever home after being found as a stray.

Rachel Sutherland, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury says: “Being able to access accurate microchip information is crucial when it comes to reuniting lost dogs with their owners. Each year, thousands of dogs go missing, causing distress for both pets and their owners. By ensuring your contact details are up to date, you significantly increase the chances of a speedy reunion with your canine companion. It’s a simple yet effective step every dog owner can take to protect their beloved pets.

“We urge all dog owners to take a moment to check and update their contact details on their microchip database this Check the Chip Day. It can make all the difference when ensuring a happy outcome for both lost dogs and their families.”

For more information on how to check and update your dog’s microchip information, please visit the Dogs Trust website: dogstrust.org.uk/dog-advice/health-wellbeing/essentials/microchipping

By Julia Youd - Contributor