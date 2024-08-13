Curlew in Crisis: What is being done to help Eurasian Curlew in Montgomeryshire and North Radnorshire?

There are a range of reasons for this decline, including but not limited to: habitat fragmentation, lack of food availability, and excessive predation. If nothing is done to help these birds, they are predicted to be extinct as a breeding population in Wales by 2033.

This may sound bleak but not all hope is lost. Curlew Connections Wales (CCW) is working tirelessly to tackle the key issues driving curlew population decline. The project is a collaboration between the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) Wales, the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscape, and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

Over a span of three years, CCW, which launched in the Summer of 2023, is dedicated to addressing the many issues facing breeding curlews in Wales through on-the-ground conservation initiatives and farmer and community engagement. GWCT Wales aims to work closely with farmers on the ground and provide advice and support across Montgomeryshire and North Radnorshire.

There are no quick fixes when it comes to wildlife conservation, however, CCW Curlew and People Officer, Katie Appleby, is delighted to announce some positive news: “I am thrilled by the results of our first season, just knowing we have some chicks that have successfully fledged is a huge boost for the local curlew population. None of which could have been possible without the support of farmers, contractors and volunteers across the ICA. I hope to continue to build on this as the project progresses and develop a greater community appreciation for curlew.”

Katie covers Important Curlew Area (ICA) 9 - Montgomeryshire and North Radnorshire. During the 2024 breeding season, 23 curlew nests were identified in the area. 30 chicks were known to hatch from the located nests and a further 12 hatched from unidentified nests. 4 chicks fledged from one brood and were seen flying on site, which was very encouraging to witness in the first year of the project. Approximately 9 chicks fledged in total.

CCW Project Manager, Julieanne Quinlan, is excited about our progress: “We are thrilled to learn of the outcomes of the first nesting season. The knowledge gained over the past year in Curlew Connections Wales is invaluable for approaching the task of understanding the challenges curlew face across the Welsh landscape. The knowledge we have ascertained across the project areas would not have been possible without the welcomed support from the local farmers, landowners and communities of Montgomeryshire and Radnorshire.”

Our ongoing aims include tackling the issues behind the low breeding success of curlew through monitoring curlew populations, as well as implementing predator management and habitat works. Given the deep-rooted culture surrounding curlews in Wales, the project endeavours to instil a sense of pride into our local communities around curlew and the Welsh landscape.

While we are pleased with our first season on the ground, there is still a long way to go. You can join in by signing up to volunteer with us. Just as important as volunteering is reporting any curlew sightings. This only takes a couple of minutes and it’s incredibly useful for us as it can help us to track our efforts.

We want to see curlew thriving in Wales once again, if you feel the same, please help us spread the word. We are on Instagram and Facebook @curlewconnectionswales if you’d like to keep up to date with what we are doing in your area.

If you have any questions, would like to book a talk or get involved, don’t hesitate to get in touch at kappleby@gwct.org.uk or on 07458 147148.

Curlew Connections Wales is a Partnership Project with GWCT Cymru, Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscape and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Welsh Government.

By Maia Jayasuriya - Contributor