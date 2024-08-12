Table top sale for antiques, bric-a-brac & collectables
Our next event will take place on Saturday, 17 August at the Belmont Hall, Wellington. We will have over 20 stalls selling a wide range of items including coins, banknotes, mineral specimens, antiques, china, glassware, jewellery, 60s memorabilia, militaria, DVDs, books, assorted bric-a-brac and much, much more.
Doors open from 9am to 2pm and entry is free, there is also ample free parking by the hall. While you’re there, why not stop for a cuppa or a snack in our cafe – all at very good prices. For all enquiries or to book a table, please call Steve Handley on 07814 536715.
By Bob Eastwick - Contributor