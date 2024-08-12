Table top sale for antiques, bric-a-brac & collectables

Doors open from 9am to 2pm and entry is free, there is also ample free parking by the hall. While you’re there, why not stop for a cuppa or a snack in our cafe – all at very good prices. For all enquiries or to book a table, please call Steve Handley on 07814 536715.

You may spot a treasure or two! Photo Bob Eastwick

By Bob Eastwick - Contributor