Best-selling wine writer to talk at festival next month
The international best-selling wine writer, Hugh Johnson, will join Stokesay Court on September, 14 for ‘A Brief History of Wine’ as part of the Marches of Time History Festival with Pitchford Hall.
Published
Hugh will begin his evening talk about the history of wine accompanied by a specially chosen wine tasting hosted by Tanners Wines.
After the talk and wine tasting, there will be an evening reception, with delicious local food from the Ludlow Farm Shop including a complimentary glass of wine.
For more information and for tickets, see marchesoftime.co.uk
By Isabel Mathias - Contributor