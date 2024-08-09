Telford martial arts club makes a world impact with young team

These athletes have already proven their talent at the national level, consistently placing high in competitions like the British Open at Telford International Centre in May. Their dedication to their craft, honed under the guidance of experienced coaches like club owner Sam Stewart, has now earned them the incredible opportunity to represent their club and country on the international stage at the ICO World Combat Martial Arts Championship, in Frankfurt, Germany in October.

Team members include the youngest member Taylan (6), Riley (8) and Edward (14). Taylan is phenomenal with his double nun chuck kata winning second place and has been awarded first place in the extreme musical weapons using Kama at the ICO British Open competition. Riley excels in Weaponry and his Sai kata won first place at the ICO British Open with praise from the head judge. Edward is part of the fight team, focused on kickboxing and martial boxing achieving impressive podium finishes (second and third places) at both the WKO English Open and ICO British Open.

It's particularly impressive that Taylan and Riley, at a young age, have achieved such high placing in prestigious competitions like the ICO British Open. Whilst, the teams consistent podium finishes across different tournaments showcase their fighting skills.

This achievement is not only a testament to the hard work and talent of the young athletes, but also a reflection of the supportive environment cultivated at Kyushinkai. The club emphasizes the core values of martial arts, such as respect, perseverance, and teamwork, fostering not just physical skills but also well-rounded individuals.

Sibling Team Taylan and Taceigh, aged 6 and 8, competing in weapons classes. Photo: Patricia Clifton

Riley shares his enthusiasm to compete, saying: "I am very excited to have been selected to go to Germany, because I get to compete for my country and hopefully win more medals – bring it on!"

Edward adds: "We are incredibly proud to be representing England. Training takes lots of dedication and hard work, but its an honour for our club and hopefully a source of inspiration for our entire community."

Competing at the international level requires significant commitment and resources. The club is currently seeking sponsorships from local businesses to help cover the costs of travel, competition fees, uniform and equipment for the team. In return, sponsors could receive valuable exposure through team uniforms, social media promotion, and event recognition.

Double Gold medal winner Riley, aged 8. Photo: Patricia Clifton

Kyushinkai invites the community to support these exceptional young athletes as they embark on this exciting journey. You can find more information about the club and the team on their social media pages. Don't miss this chance to cheer on these local champions as they represent England on the world stage! facebook.com/KyushinkaiMartialArts/?locale=en_GB

By Patricia Clifton - Contributor