Thriving gallery's exciting move to permanent premises

Each day a visit to the gallery provides a unique experience, where visitors are able to meet and chat to a different artist from the group. In their new venue that ethos remains the same and whilst the group has evolved slightly since its beginning, the exhibiting members remain a group of diverse and accomplished creatives working to the highest levels in their chosen mediums.

Over the years the location of the gallery has changed from its original placement on the site (now Ludlow Distillery) through to its temporary housing in a portable building for the last 18 months. The group are now excited to be moving into their permanent gallery space on the upper floor of Ludlow Farm Shop. The new premises offers the chance to expand into a larger building and the group are excited about making the space look and feel like an airy fine art gallery but with their usual warm and welcoming atmosphere. As always there will be a range of products on show from affordable gift items through to larger original paintings and sculptures but items will now be set out in a much larger location with high ceilings, lots of light and places to sit and contemplate the pieces on show in a relaxed environment.

Now in their sixth year the group have been heartened by the support of both the local community and the interest from the many visitors that Ludlow brings to the town. Guests have always enjoyed the range of artwork on show and the careful curation of the space and this quality of work and design remains at the forefront of the gallery's mission going forwards. The artists hope to welcome their loyal followers back and attract new faces as they open in their new location in September.

To find our more visit: theartistsgalleryludlow.co.uk

By Pip Jones - Contributor