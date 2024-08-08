Registration open for popular Telford 5K fun run next month

Lawley 5K fun run is organised by Lawley Running Club and Lawley Partnership Board, which includes Telford & Wrekin Council, Lawley & Overdale Parish Council and Bournville Village Trust, the fun run welcomes all ages and all abilities.

Rich Handley, Lawley Running Club Group Leader said: “It’s the date in the diary everyone looks forward to and is a real family event. We have children running with members of their family or community groups taking it at a pace to suit them. We also run a fancy dress competition, so it’s a great sight for spectators to.”

It costs £6 to register and each year a local charity is supported and this year it’s Parents Opening Doors (PODS), a grassroots parent/carer led charity providing vital support to families who have a child with a disability, or additional needs aged from 0-25 years. Festival goers will be able to donate to the charity on the day is they wish.

Participants warming up ahead of last year's run. Photo: BVT

Ben Harper, who has previously entered the Lawley 5K run said: “As a family we love taking part in Lawley fun run, it's a brilliant event. Really friendly, loads of support and a brilliant route. We are running it as a family again 2024 and can't wait.”

To register for the event, head to lawleyrunningclub.co.uk

By Donna Charway - Contributor