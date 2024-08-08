Oswestry Library kicks off with the Big Sporting Read!

In May, The Reading Agency and BBC Arts launched the Big Sporting Read at the Hay Festival, with a list of 25 titles celebrating a landmark summer of sport. The campaign aims to use the power of sport to inspire readers across the UK, highlighting the links between sporting excellence, reading, health and wellbeing. The Big Sporting Read list was crowdsourced and the final list was compiled by an independent panel of librarians and booksellers. You can see the full list on the Reading Agency website here: Big Sporting Read - The Reading Agency.

In honour of this, Oswestry Library are holding a Big Sporting Read information morning on 15 August from 10am to -1pm. They have invited lots of sporting organisations from across Oswestry area to come to the library that morning to tell you more about what they do, so why not come along, and find out more about what's going on in your area?

Here are some of the organisations involved on the day, with more still booking in:

• Oswestry Ramblers

• Oswestry Olympians

• Henley Wood Park Run Oswestry

• OnNosh Movement and Mobility class

• Border Counties School of Gymnastics

• New Saints FC Foundation

• Chloe Elizabeth Dance Company

• Open Space Studios

• Wynnstay Bowling Club

• Oswestry Tennis Club

The event is free of charge, and no booking is required. Just turn up!

By Siobhan Shaw - Contributor