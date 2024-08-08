Arts centre launches acting lessons to empower children and young people

Recognising the transformative power of the arts, TACT’s new approach to acting lessons are structured to provide young participants with a supportive and engaging environment where they can explore their creativity and build essential skills for their future.

Through performance and role-play, children and young people will learn to express themselves more freely and confidently. Overcoming stage fright and performing in front of an audience can significantly boost self-esteem. This is equally important for adult learners, who may seek to improve their confidence in speaking publicly to assist with their working roles.

Script reading and analysis enhance reading skills and comprehension. Participants engage with diverse texts, fostering a deeper appreciation for literature and storytelling. Using the techniques of renowned theatre practitioners such as Hagen and Stanislavski, students not only learn how to read and deliver the text, but to assess its form, structure and meaning.

Acting requires clear and effective communication. Students will develop their verbal and non-verbal communication skills, which are crucial for personal and academic success.

Acting lessons provide a creative outlet for children and young people, encouraging them to express their thoughts and emotions in a constructive manner.

“We are passionate about the positive impact that theatre can have on young minds,” said Aaron Prior, Director of Aspirations at The Arts Centre Telford. “Our acting lessons are not just about teaching performance skills; they are about helping young people discover their potential and giving them tools that will benefit them throughout their lives.”

“We also offer the option to work towards the renowned LAMDA Exams in acting, which prove really popular. We are very proud of our 100 per cent success rate, with the majority of students gaining Distinction at all levels."

Our acting lessons are available for all ages from six years old. There is no upper limit.

Lessons are led by professional actors and educators with extensive experience in both theatre and teaching. Most lessons take place during weekday evenings, allowing for flexibility.

Students will have the chance to showcase their skills in performances and presentations held at The Arts Centre Telford, providing a real-world experience of acting on stage.

Enrolment for the acting lessons is now open, and parents are encouraged to register early to secure a spot for their child. For more information about the program and to register, please visit theartscentretelford.com/signup and complete the ‘private lessons’ form or contact The Arts Centre Telford at admin@theartscentretelford.com

The Arts Centre Telford is a vibrant community hub dedicated to promoting and supporting the performing arts. With a diverse range of programs and events, the centre provides a dynamic space for artistic expression and cultural enrichment. Through its commitment to excellence in education and performance, The Arts Centre Telford continues to inspire and engage audiences of all ages.

By Aaron Prior - Contributor