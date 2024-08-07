Homebuilder making progress at Telford development site

The company is building 450 properties under its Linden Homes and Bovis Homes brands at the development, which is taking shape on a 76-acre site off the A5.

Construction work began in 2021 and 187 homes have now been built.

Significant progress has also been made on the play and recreational facilities which are being provided within the 27.8 acres of green open space at The Quarters. A children’s play area, all-weather surface for ball games and a running track are also set to be built.

Much of the landscaping at the development has also been completed, including the large pond surrounded by natural planting at the entrance to the site, and main green corridor complete with wildflowers, grassland and meadows.

Carina Wilde, sales and marketing director at Vistry North Central Midlands, said: “The Quarters @ Redhill is a major project for Vistry Group. It will be a significant provider of new homes for people in the Telford area, with a broad range of houses for private sale as well as affordable homes for those who are not ready yet to buy a property at full price.

“A thriving community is already beginning to form with 187 homes now occupied. The large area of green open space is proving a focal point for residents, who are making the most of the opportunities it provides to play, exercise or simply relax and enjoy the scenic views.

“The Quarters @ Redhill has been especially popular with growing families looking to upsize into a larger property. Many of these customers have used the schemes that we offer to make this process as easy as possible. These include Home Exchange, where we buy the customer’s existing property from them, and Smooth Move, where we work with an estate agent to market the property on their behalf.”

As part of the planning agreement for the development, Vistry Group is paying more than £2.9 million towards local services and infrastructure. This includes more than £990,000 for primary education and more than £530,000 for secondary education. Other contributions include £625,000 for public transport, £560,000 towards road improvements, and £270,00 for leisure facilities.

The development comprises 292 properties for private sale, featuring a mix of two to five-bedroom houses. A further 158 homes are being provided as affordable housing for low-cost rent or shared ownership.

For more information about The Quarters @ Redhill, visit bovishomes.co.uk or lindenhomes.co.uk.

By Lucy Wormleighton - Contributor