Charity continues its 90th year anniversary celebrations

In its first officially announced Ambassador role, the charity names British Olympian, Adele Nicholl. Known for her achievements in sport, she takes on the Ambassador role with a passionate commitment to inspire the Feathers Association teams, support fundraising initiatives and spearhead activity taking place across the charity projects in London, Glasgow and Wales. The Ambassador role is voluntary, and her position takes effect immediately.

During its 90th anniversary year, Feathers Association is acting to increase the geographical reach of its work, with Adele and further Ambassadors, including Actress Keeley Hawes, supporting plans in the works for new projects planned to open in Birmingham and Blackpool. In the meantime, Adele will work closely with the Feathers projects based in Wales. A third Ambassador is to be announced, to support the project teams in Glasgow, later this year.

The projects, situated around the country, aim to enable young people to cope more effectively with the transition from adolescence to adulthood and to enable young people to understand and act on personal, social and political issues which affect their lives, the lives of others and the communities of which they form a part. The activities and weekly events also support local communities offering shared experiences.

Olympic British shot putter, discus thrower and bobsledder Adele Nicoll, also a Health and Wellbeing Coach, said of her new role: "I’m really looking forward to inspiring some of the younger generation and hopefully seeing a glint in their eye when they realise that anything is possible."

David Jones, CEO Feathers Association, said of this announcement: "Adele agreeing to take on Ambassador role at this pivotal time for the charity, in its 90th year, with plans to widen our services, is very exciting for us. With her support, we hope to increase conversation of the pressing issues we provide support for. Having first-hand knowledge of Feathers Association, we’re delighted that our Ambassadors aren’t just putting a name to a campaign, but support for our wider cause and the effect that we hope to create."

The Feathers team have developed a comprehensive calendar of activities to engage and support all visitors to the centres. Welcoming children, young people, families and members of the wider community, all can enjoy:

Club nights featuring games, sports, arts and crafts, PS5 gaming, and music sessions.

Opportunities to seek information and support from dedicated team members.

Nutritious food offerings.

Gardening clubs and activities for the wider community members too.

By Zoe Sobol - Contributor