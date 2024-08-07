Cardington to Coast: Young Farmers taking on 'demanding challenge' for community centre funds

Club Chairman, John Lewis explains: “This year, Rushbury and Cardington Young Farmers Club turns 85 years old. We wanted to do a big, mad challenge to mark the occasion - and we were all keen to do something to support the Mayfair Community Centre which supports so many people we all know in the local area. Walking over 75 miles in three days over the Welsh mountains won't be easy, so any donations you are able to offer to support us on our way would be hugely appreciated."

Mayfair Community Centre supports the whole community in Church Stretton and surrounding areas, providing a wide variety of services such as hot meal deliveries, walks and exercise classes, Ring and Ride, a creche, day care activities, information and support, and social events. Chief Officer at Mayfair, Nicola Daniels, said: "We are over the moon that Rushbury and Cardington Young Farmers have taken on this huge challenge for Mayfair. We provide over 83 different services and activities here at Mayfair and we are reliant on donations to enable us to continue this level of support.

"We’re so impressed at this group of young people and their determination to take on such a huge challenge to support us and their community. Thank you to everyone undertaking or supporting the walk, and to all those who sponsor them."

Setting off on Friday, 9 August, the group will pass Mayfair in Church Stretton early in the morning before heading up over the Burway and over the Long Mynd. On the first night, they will be sleeping on the floor of Welshpool Scouts Hut with sleeping mats and bags. Following a challenging day of climbing on the second day they will be staying at a pub in Dinas Mawddwy. Finally, they will be looking forward to finishing the walk with a dip in the sea and some well-earned fish and chips on the seawall in Barmouth!

Rushbury and Cardington Young Farmers Club are one of 18 Young Farmers clubs in Shropshire. Young Farmers is for anyone living in the countryside aged between 10 and 28. They hold weekly social activities, monthly competitions with other Shropshire clubs, and lots of community and social events - tug of war being a favourite!

Those wanting to sponsor the walk can find the link to the fundraising page on mayfaircentre.org.uk, or can drop donations off at Mayfair Community Centre, Easthope Road, Church Stretton, SY6 6BL.

A group of volunteers, staff and local residents will be meeting early on Friday morning at Mayfair’s Health and Wellbeing Centre, from 7.30am, to wave the walkers on their way as they pass by. Others are welcome to come along and show their support.

By Naomi Coleman - Contributor