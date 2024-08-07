Cancer charity celebrating cash donation

The competition, part of cashback fundraising platform easyfundraising’s initiatives to support charities and good causes across the country, required participants to find a hidden sporting ball on their website each day over two weeks in July to get their supported cause into the draw.

Veronica Kumeta, founder of the charity, shared her excitement: "All of us here at Ladies Fighting Breast Cancer were over the moon to hear the tremendous news that our charity is the winner of the Summer of Sport Grand Prize draw!

“We remain extremely grateful to easyfundraising, our kind supporter who entered us and all involved in the Summer of Sport initiative. We will put the £2,000 prize to good use helping local men, women and their families who are fighting breast cancer at any stage of their journey."

In 2021, Kumeta was honoured with a regional Pride of Britain Award and the Woman Who award for Charity Fundraiser of the Year. The charity itself was also awarded a Diamond Safety in Beauty award, acknowledging its commitment to both excellence and safety in its operations.

Ruth, the supporter who entered Ladies Fighting Breast Cancer in the draw, expressed her joy upon hearing the news: "I was so shocked when I found out I’d won this donation!

“As someone who has personally been affected by breast cancer and received one of their ‘Hugs-in-a-Bag’, I’m able to confidently say from experience that this donation is going to a good cause.

“It feels amazing to be at a point in my journey when I’m now able to give back to the charity rather than receive.”

Ladies Fighting Breast Cancer supports over 500 women and men across the West Midlands every year. The charity relies entirely on funding, fundraising, and the dedication of volunteers to provide essential services.

Their hugs-in-a-bag initiative supports people attending their first chemotherapy or radiotherapy sessions, providing practice resources through these aggressive but critically important treatments.

Online shoppers can support causes close to their hearts by visiting the easyfundraising website, where each time an online purchase is made from the 8,000 listed on the platform, you’ll collect a free donation.

This innovative approach to fundraising has enabled numerous charities to receive crucial support while engaging the community in a simple, everyday activity.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, celebrated the success of the campaign and the impact it will have on the community: "We are delighted to see Ladies Fighting Breast Cancer win the Summer of Sport grand prize.

“We are proud to support such a dedicated and impactful organisation. This campaign has highlighted the power of community and how simple actions like shopping online can make a significant difference."

By Daisy Whalley - Contributor