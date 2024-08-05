Shropshire waterway wakes to homebuilder’s windfall

The homebuilder’s contribution will be invested directly into the Trust’s projects, more specifically for improvements to one of the town’s towpaths.

Mark Lacey, Chair of the Whitchurch Waterway Trust, said: “The Whitchurch Arm is part of a green walkway between the town centre and the surrounding countryside which is used by walkers, boaters, anglers and cyclists.

“The work we do benefits residents, visitors and the environment. Volunteers learn new skills, form friendships and feel valued and supported.

“We plan to use the donation from Barratt Homes to pay for improvements to the southern towpath, which will make this area safer and more attractive for boaters and our volunteers.

“This involves digging out, installing a new drainage system and back-filling with gravel. This work will increase our income from moorings, which is needed to fund costly silt removal and pile replacement.”

In September, the trust holds a canal festival which regularly attracts up to 5,000 people over the weekend with a floating market, stalls and attractions.

Barratt Homes’ donation was made as part of its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Foundation, which is run by its parent company, Barratt Developments. It is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the areas in which the housebuilder operates.

When asked about the work The Barratt Foundation does to support local charities, Mark added: “Local charities do so much unseen work to bind communities together and provide opportunities for people who get involved, with important physical and mental health benefits.

“An unrestricted donation is the best kind of funding we can receive as it requires no form-filling, and we can spend it in a way that creates maximum benefit for our community.

“We would like to thank Barratt Homes for choosing The Whitchurch Waterway Trust for this donation. It is very much appreciated.”

The charity, founded in 1988, was originally formed to reinstate the Whitchurch Arm, a part of the Llangollen Canal that connected the waterway to the town centre.

The first stretch of the canal was opened in 1993, and the surrounding land is owned and maintained by the Whitchurch Waterway Trust.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We are proud to support the Whitchurch Waterway Trust. It has done great things for the community of Whitchurch, and we are excited to contribute to its continued work.

“One of the reasons why our customers are so attracted to our development is the beautiful community, which the Trust is helping to preserve.”

The Whitchurch Waterway Trust operates close to Barratt Homes’ Talbot Place development, based on Tilstock Road, and the donation is part of the homebuilder’s outreach within the local community.

By Henry Lewis - Contributor