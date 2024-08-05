Pickleball English Open 2024 heading to Telford

Taking place from 8 to 14 August at the Telford International Centre, the English Open will be the largest pickleball event taking place outside of North America, with a record number of 1,059 players set to participate.

The English Open will comprise seven days of high-level competition, with the world’s top professionals from America and Europe set to take to the court in singles, doubles, mixed, wheelchair and junior events.

With ages from 7 to 70+ set to compete, the event is reflective of the incredible growth in pickleball over recent years, with the English Open now establishing itself as a tournament which stands alongside the biggest in America.

With over 30,000 active players and over 570 places to play in the UK, pickleball has seen exponential growth in recent years. Indeed, Pickleball England have reported a 41 per cent increase in member registrations since the end of 2023, showcasing the growth and interest in the sport.

A hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis, the sport’s popularity has largely been attributed to its accessibility. Easy to pick-up and fun to play, the sport’s accessibility transcends demographics, providing it with universal appeal.

Speaking about the forthcoming event, Karen Mitchell, Chair and Co-Founding Director of Pickleball England said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have a record number of players from over 40 different countries sign up to take part in this year’s English Open.

"The Telford International Centre is the perfect venue to host an event of this scale and we can’t wait to showcase the best of our sport.

"We have some of the world’s top players set to compete and I know the level is going to be really high.

"We’re hoping the English Open will inspire more people to try the sport and we’d love to encourage anyone to come down and watch if they’ve never seen pickleball played before - it’s perfect for all ages and abilities."

Head to pickleballengland.org to find out more or to find your nearest place to play.

By Amy McConnell - Contributor