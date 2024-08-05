Bridgnorth community club turning pink for charity fundraising day

The community club have planned the pink themed event to raise money for a charity close to Manager Mia Dell's family, she said: "My nan has battled breast cancer twice, and this charity is so important in helping people like her through a tremendously tough time.

"Breast Cancer Now provides useful information and support to those battling breast cancer and their families, and drives for breakthroughs in the prevention, detection, and treatment. Over 55,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the UK alone, and 1,000 people still die from the disease every month. We want to try to raise as much money as we can to help support those people living with breast cancer, and want to invite the Bridgnorth community to help us reach our goal. My nan is my best friend, and she was so brave beating cancer not once, but twice."

Bridgnorth Club invites everyone to join them from 11am on 14 August for fun cake themed games and activities, plus live music from talented 1940s themed band Tuxedo Junction. There will be lots of sweet treats and tasty bakes to enjoy, plus hot and cold drinks available all day. The event is suitable for all ages, and pets are also welcome to enjoy the festivities!

Bridgnorth Club is hosting the charity fundraiser

The pink dress code is optional, but there will be a prize for the most pink outfit on the day!

There will be donation points throughout the venue for anyone with some spare change, or if you can donate via our JustGiving page: justgiving.com/page/mia-dell-1722854874092?

By Mia Dell - Contributor