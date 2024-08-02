Zoo raise funds for wolf tracking collars to support European conservation efforts

The zoo hosted a special Wolf Weekend, providing visitors with a unique opportunity to feed the zoo’s three resident wolfs.

The Wolf Awareness Weekend put the focus on the conservation of wolves, highlighting their historical extinction in certain regions including the United Kingdom and the ongoing efforts to protect and conserve them. Visitors will learn about wolf pack dynamics, hunting strategies, and the challenges wolves face in the wild.

The £1,200 raised from the event will go to support the Balkani Wolf Conservation in Bulgaria, with the funds being used to purchase tracking collars to help monitor the native wolf population. Wolves in Bulgaria are under persecution from local hunters, therefore money raised from the wolf awareness weekend will support the protection of their habitat and long term conservation of the population.

A spokesperson from Hoo Zoo said: "Our Wolf Weekend exceeded all expectations. Visitors were amazed by the wolves and enjoyed the opportunity to feed them safely from the fence. We are delighted that the funds we have raised will have such a significant impact on wolf conservation in Europe."

By Martin Blyth-Sweetingham - Contributor