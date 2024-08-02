Shropshire Chamber’s 'Best New Business' has hugely successful opening weekend

Up bright and early for the grand opening of Lilakshop – a new Korean pop and skincare store – were the lucky few who would see the inside for the first time. From collage walls and selfie spots to a bright holographic sign, this pioneer store was ready to bring that extra sparkle to Shrewsbury’s town centre.

Situated on the iconic Claremont Hill, the head-to-toe lilac building is hard to miss and attracted over 400 visitors during their opening weekend, some as far travelled as Edinburgh, London and Peterborough.

“I feel well and truly exhilarated. I am so proud of my team and all the hard work that was put into this opening which paid off, evidently!” notes Lilakshop owner, Cerys Howell. “I cannot begin to thank everyone for their support, both pre-existing customers and Shrewsbury locals who just popped by, it means so much to all of us at Lilakshop.”

23-year-old Alex (who also goes by Cerys) is one of the town’s youngest entrepreneurs and won Shropshire Chamber’s Best New Business award where her online success was celebrated and future dreams for Lilakshop anticipated.

“Being able to showcase our award in-store is a pinch me moment and has allowed me to have tangible proof to thank my customers for their support. Without them, it would not have been possible.”

In collaboration with Dipp’d across the street, Lilakshop created a unique cookie during their opening weekend, bringing much more tourism and traffic to the town.

The future is looking exciting here in Shrewsbury! Open 10-6 on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as 11-4 on Sundays, paint your weekend that extra bit “Lilak” by visiting Lilakshop!

For more information about Lilakshop, visit their website: lilakshop.com and keep up to date via their social media.

By Miriam Mathie - Contributor