Oswestry charity supporters win big in hospice lottery

The top prize of £2,500 as well as a £250 prize will be handed to two hospice lottery players from the Shropshire town.

Nightingale House Hospice lottery manager Amanda Kinsey said: "We hope our Oswestry winners have a lovely summer with their winnings!

"We are so grateful to every person who plays our lottery and it's so nice to be able to give something back to supporters when they win.

"Our lottery has become an essential form of regular income for our hospice, ensuring that we can meet our ongoing commitments and costs associated with our specialist care.

“You can make a difference and contribute to helping make sure the hospice is here for everyone in the local community now, and in the future."

Nightingale House's services are completely free-of-charge to patients and their families across the hospice’s catchment area stretching from Wrexham, Flintshire and East Denbighshire to Barmouth and the border towns including Oswestry and Whitchurch.

Details about about how you can support the hospice by playing their lottery can be found at: nightingalehouse.co.uk.

By C Jones - Contributor