Volunteers celebrate an incredible 50 years of helping rehome dogs

In 1999 a pint of milk cost just 34p, only 20 per cent of the UK population were thought to have internet access and the average house price was £75,000. So, although many things have changed since then and our day-to-day lives are very different in many ways, Jane Davies’ and Rosemary Salter’s commitment and dedication to helping rescue dogs has stayed the same.

Between them, they have donated hundreds of days and tens of thousands of hours to helping the thousands of dogs that have been cared for at the rehoming centre since they joined the team in 1999.

Jane says: “I can’t believe it has been 25 years, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I started volunteering with my husband, Glen, and when he sadly passed away, I wanted to carry on. I am retired now, and it is a wonderful thing to do. It keeps me busy and fit and the dogs, and the staff of course, are wonderful company.”

Rosemary started volunteering at weekends to relax and escape the pressures of a full-time job as Chief Executive of a housing association in Wales. She is also now retired and says: “I see my role as helping dogs who are nervous or lacking in confidence to overcome their fears and boost their self-esteem. That includes walking them on site and when they’re ready, off site too, encouraging them to play or have a great run in the compounds, and even getting them used to being in a car if that is something that they are wary of.”

Jane and Rosemary are the longest serving volunteers at the rehoming centre and have welcomed many more to the team over the years. Volunteer roles include everything from helping at reception and making sure the laundry is done to administrative roles which help the centre run smoothly and drivers to take dogs to and from their foster homes.

Jane says: “I have always been a dog walker and we tend to walk the dogs that are finding it difficult to find new homes.

“Dogs Trust will look after a dog until they find their new home, however long it takes. They do training with them to help them overcome anything that might be a barrier to them being adopted, whether that’s helping them get used to meeting new people, helping them learn how to interact with other dogs, getting over a fear of traffic noise. Whatever it is they will do their best to help, and we are a part of that which is wonderful. You do become very attached to the dogs but when it all comes together and you see the dog you have grown to love head home with their new family, it’s wonderful because they all deserve a forever home.”

Jane is pictured with six-year-old Jack Russell, Jack. Photo: Dogs Trust

Rosemary adds: “There really is nothing more rewarding than seeing a dog you have helped find their perfect match. We have seen thousands of dogs meet their new families and it is always wonderful – it never gets boring! Nothing beats that feeling if you have had a role in helping them on their way to their new life.”

Helen Downing, Volunteer Co-ordinator, says: “Rosemary and Jane are amazing and have transformed the lives of hundreds of dogs thanks to the thousands of hours of their time they have given to us.

“Their years of experience and knowledge of dogs as well as their patience means they can do brilliant work with our longer-term dogs, helping with training and building their confidence. They are invaluable and there’s no doubt that our dogs have better lives whilst they are with us, thanks to Rosemary and Jane, and all our volunteers.”

Rosemary is pictured with nine-year-old Shih Tzu Harvey. Photo: Dogs Trust

Dogs Trust would like more people to join its volunteering team. To find out more about volunteering at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury, please go to dogstrust.org.uk/shrewsbury or contact Helen at helen.downing@dogstrust.org.uk.

By Julia Youd - Contributor