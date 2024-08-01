Shropshire 'sought-after' destination for travellers celebrates 10th anniversary

With a dedication to providing genuine hospitality and creating memorable experiences, Burlton Cottages has become a sought-after destination for travellers seeking a true home away from home. From its charming cottages to its warm, welcoming atmosphere, guests are invited to unwind, connect, and create cherished memories that last a lifetime.

Nestled in the heart of Burlton village, for the past decade, Burlton Cottages has offered guests an authentic taste of British countryside living, steeped in familial charm and genuine hospitality.

Just 20 minutes from Shrewsbury, the four 5 Star Gold Awarded stylish holiday cottages, swimming pool and luxury spa are set on a friendly, family-run private farming estate in the heart of the north Shropshire countryside. Burlton Cottages and Spa offers unspoilt peace, tranquillity and escapism - the perfect rural retreat at any time of year.

As they celebrate this milestone, it looks ahead to the expansion of its corporate services, with exclusive hire options, events, and wellness retreats. From tailored corporate retreats to serene yoga sessions and crafted adventure, Burlton Cottages is poised to cater to all audiences.

"We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion with our extended family of guests and supporters," said Rachel, who founded Burlton Cottages alongside husband, Gerry.

"Since our humble beginnings, we have been guided by the simple ethos of treating every guest like family. As we embark on the next chapter of our journey, we are excited to continue sharing our passion for hospitality and creating unforgettable memories for both business and leisure customers alike.”

To discover the warmth and magic of Burlton Cottages for yourself, burltoncottages.co.uk/ to plan your next getaway.

By Elizabeth McKenna- Contributor