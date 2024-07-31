Community celebration for marina’s golden anniversary!

Held on Sunday, 21 July and attended by around 250 people, the afternoon event featured traditional village green games, music from local singer Geoffrey Higgs, face painting and an exhibition featuring historical photographs and memorabilia relating to the marina. Children received treats of birthday headbands featuring the marina’s famous swan ‘Sid’, a souvenir anniversary badge and a lollipop for completing a birthday quiz.

Guests also enjoyed a share of a celebratory cake produced by Whixall-based baker Julie Ankers.

Opened in 1974, the marina was created from local farmland and, at the time, created huge excitement in the local area.

The Grocott family purchased the marina in 2017 from British Waterways and has reinvigorated it with investment in upgrading and adding new facilities, including holiday accommodation and a popular café which has become a firm fixture within the local community.

Speaking at the event, Linda Grocott said: “We were aware that the marina and its facilities were on the decline and when it came up for sale seven years ago, we took the opportunity to invest in its future. Our family has long and entwined connections with Whixall, so we’re very proud of the how the marina has developed and it’s heartening to see it buzzing again and being well used by local people.

Whixall Marina 50th anniversary celebrations. Photo: Whixall Marina

“We also have the advantage, of course, of being surrounded by amazing countryside and our stunning network of mosses.

“The 50th anniversary of the marina is a special milestone within our community, so we wanted to create a summer event which everyone, of all ages, could come along to. It was great to have so many people here enjoying the afternoon with us and in rare sunshine!”

By Hazel Ruscoe - Contributor