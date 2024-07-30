Telford Tai Chi club receive funding boost thanks to new community programme

Launched in February, Merkur Community was established to provide financial support to non-profit organisations in areas where they have venues.

Faye Tai Chi Friends is one of the organisations selected to receive assistance via the community fund. The group is a volunteer-led, non-profit organisation offering Tai Chi and Qigong activities to support people of all ages and abilities to stay active.

Tai Chi is known to help reduce stress, increase relaxation, and improve overall health and wellbeing. The inclusive group aims to reduce barriers for individuals in Telford with long-term physical and mental health conditions to get active and meet new people.

The funding will enable the group to offer free membership places to several community members and purchase new competition training kits.

Merkur’s Director of Public and Political Relations, Tony Boulton said: “We are delighted to be able to support Faye Tai Chi Friends and help members of the Telford community stay active, improve their health, and connect with new people.”

Faye Yip, founder of Faye Tai Chi Friends, expressed her gratitude: “Thank you so much to Merkur for generously providing funding for 10 free places on our weekly Tai Chi classes for those in need and five sets of training kits for our competition squad. The support means the world to us and will help us continue to grow and thrive as a community.”

Since its launch earlier this year, programme has supported over 30 organisations across the UK, providing funding to grassroots sports clubs, local events, community kitchens, and more.

For more details about Faye Tai Chi Friends classes, email fayetaichifriends@gmail.com.

By Katherine Hampson - Contributor