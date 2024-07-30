Telford care home's summer fair to feature popular Motown singer
Lightmoor View care home in Telford are opening its doors on Saturday for their annual summer fair between 2.30pm and 4.30pm. There will be bric-a-brac and tombola stalls, and refreshments will be available.
They will also be joined by a very special guest, Chester Riggon, one of The Midland's greatest and most celebrated Motown and soul singers.
If you would like to book a stall for the event, please call 01952 432412.
By Nicky Spencer - Contributor