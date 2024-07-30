Ludlow Assembly Rooms to host Herefordshire Art Week Exhibition for the first time

Herefordshire Art Week is a vibrant annual event that celebrates visual arts across the county. It provides a platform for artists to exhibit their work in a variety of venues, including galleries, studios, and historic buildings. This year, Ludlow Assembly Rooms joins this esteemed list, offering visitors an exciting new venue to explore during the nine days of festivities.

About the Artists:

Susan Birth Susan Birth's artwork is a captivating blend of acrylic paint, ink, and collage. Her work is driven by an intense curiosity about the world, which she translates into compelling visual narratives. Susan's paintings often feature landscapes, flowers, and still life subjects, depicted in styles ranging from representational to abstract. Her unique interpretations invite viewers to reflect on their own thoughts, memories, and emotions. Susan says: “I’m very excited to be exhibiting at Ludlow Assembly Rooms as well as having the opportunity to take part in the Herefordshire Art Week h.Art. We’re really looking forward to taking our art to lovely Ludlow!”

Cherrie Mansfield Cherrie Mansfield's art is a bold and vibrant celebration of colour and texture. Her large, abstract expressionist works are created with an array of tools, including rubber-tipped brushes, painting knives, and even kitchen utensils. Influenced by geological formations and the rich art history of West Cornwall, Cherrie's pieces are designed to provoke a reaction and captivate the viewer's imagination. "Colour excites me, grabs my attention, and fuels my creativity," she explains. "I want to create paintings that provoke a reaction, arouse curiosity, and cause the viewer to pause to take a closer look."

Both artists have been working diligently to produce new jazz-inspired pieces specifically for this exhibition. Visitors to Ludlow Assembly Rooms can expect a vibrant display of energy and colour, reflecting the artists' creative passions and the lively spirit of Herefordshire Art Week.

With thanks to Ludlow Chamber for supporting the event.

By Jessica Laurie - Contributor