Centre unveils exciting new arts training programme launching this autumn

As a leading theatre and arts education provider, TACT's expanded offerings include the "TACT Tots" programme for children as young as two, and new youth and community choirs. Led by experienced choir leaders Steph Carter and Jack Pierce, these choirs offer a fun, relaxed environment for community members to enjoy singing together.

Jack Pierce's A Choired Taste, initially founded in Newport, Shropshire, in 2011, will be integrated into TACT’s offerings. The original group, now Nova Voices, continues to thrive under Sarah Letza and Howard West. TACT is excited to extend the legacy of A Choired Taste in collaboration with Nova Voices.

Stage School Saturdays will offer a mix of acting, singing, and dance activities, covering a wide range of theatrical disciplines. These classes will feature guest tutors, including former TACT members now performing in West End productions.

“This is an exciting step for us, months in the making. Our core ethos is to provide incredible experiences, from our TACT Tots to our Community Choir, A Choired Taste, catering to all ages and experiences,” said Ross Doodson, Founder and Principal of TACT.

Doodson also announced collaborations with Ketley Parish Council to support community events and partnerships with local schools and arts organisations to enhance arts provision in the area.

TACT will continue to offer a full range of dance classes, including tap, ballet, jazz, musical theatre, lyrical, and commercial dance. Students will have opportunities to participate in annual festival entries, showcasing their talents across the county. Recent successes include the Wenlock Olympian Society and the Telford Dance Festival.

“It’s really exciting to be adding more dance tuition to the timetable for September. Dance offers self-expression, fitness, and fun. It's exciting to welcome new faces and see lifelong friendships form in our studios,” said Lois Walker, Head of Dance at TACT.

In addition to group classes, TACT will offer private tuition in acting, singing, and dance, along with a series of community-based events to be announced later in the year. Discounted rates will be available for those paying in half-termly or termly instalments, with bundle options for multiple class bookings.

For more information on the timetable and pricing, contact admin@theartscentretelford.com or follow The Arts Centre Telford on social media.

By Aaron Prior - Contributor