Young Oswestry golfing star shines at McGregor Trophy tournament

The McGregor Trophy attracts Europe's very best under 16 year old golfers and is one of England Golf's most prestigious events. This year's event was a 144 field with participants from 32 countries.

After two rounds of 18 holes the field is cut to the top 40 players who play 36 holes in one day. Shropshire golfer Louis Rickett carded scores of 74 and 71 to be sat in 28th place after round 2 to make the cut.

Shooting 71 in round 3 and 74 in round 4 he finished the week tied 25th. He also finished in 10th place in the Jean Case Memorial which is a separate competition for all golfers who participate in the McGregor who are aged under 15.

As a result of Louis’ performance at the McGregor he got a late call up to play in the Carris Trophy. The Carris Trophy is England Golf's under 18s National Championship and is one of the most prestigious tournaments in junior golf.

After 15 holes on round 1, Louis was 3 under sat in 3rd place in the Carris. Seeing his name towards the top of the leaderboard with only 3 to play Louis commented “Nerves got the better of me” which contributed to bogey and double bogey finish to card and even par round of 71 after round 1 sat in 28th place.

Unfortunately round 2 of the Carris wasn’t Louis’ day as he wasn’t able to maintain the excellent golf he’s played the last 10 days, with a lost ball on hole 4 and a quadruple bogey eventually ending with Louis missing the cut.

Despite a disappointing round 2 in the Carris, Louis is super proud of his achievement of making the field at the Carris as he was one of only four 14 year olds who participated in this event and was one of the youngest in the field. The future is bright for local Shropshire Golfer who tees off again in a couple of weeks in the St Andrews Boys Open. To follow Louis progress visit louisrickettgolf.com.

