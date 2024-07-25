SWG tackle Dragon Boat Festival and Three Peaks Challenge for charity

The team at SWG Group took part in the Dragon Boat Festival in Shrewsbury on July 20 and is now preparing for the National Three Peaks Challenge on August 31 and September 1.

Both events are firmly established charity fundraisers on the calendar, and SWG Group has set up a JustGiving page for each event - with money raised from the Dragon Boat Festival going to Severn Hospice and the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity benefitting from the Three Peaks Challenge.

Severn Hospice provides specialist care and emotional support for families living with an incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales. All the care they provide is free, but that means the charity must raise £2 for every £3 it spends.

The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity is dedicated to the emotional, physical and financial well-being of construction workers and their families - providing free proactive resources to support the industry.

Jacqui Gough, director of SWG, said: “SWG is involved in a lot of charity fundraising throughout the year, and we are delighted to be taking part in the Dragon Boat Festival and Three Peaks Challenge.

“Severn Hospice and the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity are two great causes and are very close to our hearts at SWG. Both charities are making an amazing difference to the lives of so many people.

“We have set up JustGiving pages and hope people will get behind us by donating whatever they can.

“It was our second year at the Dragon Boat Festival and was a competitive day for sure - we were very excited to reach the final and finish in second place.

“Big thanks must go to the organisers, our supporters who cheered for us on the sideline, and all our team members who helped out throughout the day.

“Severn Hospice is with families from the moment they're referred to its care for as long as they need it. It does this for free, but it is not without cost.

“For every £1 donated, the hospice will spend 87p directly on care – and use the remaining 13p to make another £1. Last year, all those individual donations meant the hospice could be there when it mattered for 3,000 local families.

“For the Three Peaks, we will be tackling Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon to complete the challenge within 24 hours.

“The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity operates a free 24/7 helpline and text HARDHAT service that offers a range of information, guidance and support, complemented by a free self-support App. They receive no public funding, so they rely on the industry to 'support their own'.

“Every working day in the UK, two construction workers take their own lives, and Lighthouse is the only charity providing emotional and financial support to the construction community. Every penny raised helps make a difference to a construction worker in need.”

To support SWG at the Dragon Boat Festival, visit: justgiving.com/page/swg-group-1714749407486 and to donate to the team’s efforts at the Three Peaks Challenge, visit justgiving.com/page/swg-group-1714739378115.

By Simon Alton - Contributor