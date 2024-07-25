Pre-loved fashion event in Shrewsbury to support local charity

The event, will take place on Saturday, 3 August at St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury from 10am to 4pm. The event will include pre-loved fashion, handmade jewellery and accessories, there will be a stylist on hand who will help you in purchasing items that suit your style and needs, and raffles. The service users are having the opportunity to showcase and sell some of the items they have made.

Bethphage says: "All money raised at this event will contribute to our exciting new project in Chelmarsh, near Bridgnorth. We have purchased a farmhouse with 12 acres of land and various out buildings. We will be developing a farm-based day opportunity for adults with learning disabilities and/or autism where people can build on existing skills and learn new ones in horticulture and animal husbandry. Support will also encompass aspects of day to day life skills, such as cooking, cleaning, education and training, leading healthy lives while developing social skills.

"We are so excited to undertake this project with the people we support, allowing us to put them at the centre of planning and developing the new farm. All money raised will allow us to develop the site to make it the best place it can be for the people we support and our team.

"My mission at FlexAssist is not only to provide exceptional business support but also to give back to our community," said Helen Pugh, founder of FlexAssist. "I believe in the power of collective effort, and through this event, I hope to bring people together for a great cause and make a meaningful impact."

The event is open to all, and tickets can be purchased online at Evenbrite or at the venue on the day of the event. FlexAssist encourages everyone to come out, enjoy the fun, and contribute to a worthy cause.

For more information about the event or to learn how you can get involved, please visit flexassist.co.uk or contact helen.pugh@flexassist.co.uk.

By Helen Pugh - Contributor