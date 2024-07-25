First couple to move into Market Drayton’s newest retirement community encourage others to embrace change

As we age, our housing needs continue to change. Many older people often find themselves with a property that is bigger than they need, some long to be part of a community, while for others, moving is a necessity due to worsening health or mobility.

For retired husband and wife, Ron and Jan Jones, they simply wanted a ‘different way of life’. As a result, they traded their three-bedroom bungalow in Market Drayton for a one bedroom-apartment at Joules Place, a Retirement Living development by McCarthy Stone, also in Market Drayton.

“We loved our bungalow, but when you get to our age, you just want an easy life,” says Ron, 80.

Ron, from Shropshire, and Jan, from Lancashire, have never shied away from change – that includes a change of address. More than a decade ago, the couple moved to Shropshire from Manchester, leaving behind the hustle and bustle of city life, so they could be closer to their children and grandchildren.

“Family is so important to us. We no longer wanted to travel miles to see our children and their partners, and we wanted to be in our grandchildren’s lives as much as possible, which is why we decided to say our goodbyes to Manchester and move to Shropshire,” tells Jan, 75.

The couple aren’t alone in their decision to move home to be nearer to loved ones. A national study of grandparents and great-grandparents by McCarthy Stone found as many as one in four have recently moved closer to their children, with three in 10 (31 per cent) grandparents and great-grandparents also pledging to take a more active role in their grandchildren’s lives.

While most people consider moving house a stressful ordeal, for Ron and Jan, the process felt like second nature.

Ron comments: “We feel like seasoned pros when it comes to moving, although this time round it was far easier than anticipated. We thought we knew what to expect and how much energy it would take, but the entire process was seamless. We sold our bungalow and moved with McCarthy Stone’s ‘Smooth Move’ package, and we couldn’t fault it.”

Helping them to settle into their new lifestyle was the warm and vibrant community at Joules Place.

“We didn’t have to wait long for neighbours to join us; the next day, just down the corridor, two more homeowners moved in. We all slowly got acquainted with one another, and the more time we spent together, you could really see we were becoming a great little community, helping one another adjust. We’ve made some great friends here that we’ll cherish for a lifetime,” beams Jan.

The range of activities and events at Joules Place also now means their social life is busier than ever.

“There’s always something for us to do. If we’re not taking part in the coffee mornings, you can usually find us at the games afternoons or fish and chip nights. Best of all, there’s a tea and cake afternoon, which we never miss! We also really enjoy the lovely visits from our daughter, son, and grandchildren, who are always made to feel incredibly welcome by the McCarthy Stone team,” Ron shares.

“We had great expectations for Joules Place, but it is even better than we could ever have imagined. For anyone looking for a change, we can’t recommend it enough. The staff are great and there are plenty of opportunities to make new friends. Moving to an apartment has also lifted a big weight off our shoulders, as there’s less upkeep, which means we have more time to do the things we enjoy most, like exploring the local area.”

Singing the community’s praises, Jan says the couple have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of Joules Place from the offset.

“It’s been so nice to see the development grow, and I’m really looking forward to when all the apartments have been sold because we know the atmosphere will only be even bigger and better.”

Exclusive to the over 60s, Joules Place is home to 53 beautifully appointed retirement apartments and a selection of superb facilities, including a spacious lounge and well-maintained gardens. For peace of mind, 24/7 emergency call systems, intruder alarms, and door camera entry are fitted as standard, while a House Manager is on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development.

By Matthew Allen - Contributor