Shropshire stylists shortlisted for top hairdressing accolade

Celebrating an impressive 10 years at the forefront of their renowned salon Ashley Gamble Hair, Ashley and Steph have become a formidable force in the hairdressing industry. Their combined experience spanning over an impressive 45 years. Known for their unwavering commitment to their craft and their ability to consistently deliver outstanding results, this has made them a destination salon for those seeking the very best in hair colour and styling.

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the awards which honour the most exciting talents from across the UK and are the most coveted trophies in hairdressing. Recognising outstanding creative and technical skill, the event features ten regional categories, as well as nine specialist awards.

Judged anonymously by over 100 leading hairdressers, winners are set to be announced at a red-carpet ceremony on Monday, 25 November at Grosvenor House, a JW Marriott Hotel in London’s Park Lane.

Ashley and Stephanie join five other finalists, having submitted four photographic images showcasing their technical and creative hairdressing expertise. The final round of judging takes place this October and requires finalists to submit a further four images, making a complete collection of eight. Both stages of judging are independently audited and verified.

"Reaching the finals feels incredible – We’re over the moon!" says Ashley and Stephanie. "The standard of entries is always so impressive so it’s a real ‘pinch me’ moment to have made it this far. We love producing collections which show what we’re about as hairstylists, and we hope the judges will recognise the passion and personality behind our work."

Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards said: "The past forty years have seen us celebrate the most exciting and creative individuals working within this fantastic industry. Four decades on, HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards continue to recognise excellence, passion and technical ability, and it is privilege to honour those who are excelling in their field. Ashley and Stephanie have demonstrated a level of skill and expertise that is to be admired and they should be applauded for this remarkable achievement."

Schwarzkopf Professional has been the sole sponsor of the event since its launch. Julian Crane, General Manager of Henkel Consumer Brands Hair Professional UK & Ireland, says: "Schwarzkopf Professional is honoured to have supported this prestigious event for the past 40 years and it is a privilege to reflect on the talent that has graced our stage and lifted a trophy. This year’s finalists are no exception, showcasing work which epitomises the qualities that make British hairdressing so revered. I am delighted to see their skill and expertise acknowledged and look forward to announcing the winners this November."

By Arianne Finlay - Contributor