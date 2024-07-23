Oswestry disabled woman overcomes 'physical challenges' and triumphs at prestigious fitness awards

Nominated by her dedicated personal trainer, Sam James, Vicki has shown remarkable progress over the past two and a half years. Despite the physical challenges posed by Cerebral Palsy, which necessitates her use of a wheelchair, Vicki's commitment to fitness has significantly enhanced her physical capabilities and overall quality of life. Her journey serves as a testament to her resilience and determination, making her a deserving recipient of this national accolade.

"I am deeply honoured to receive this award," Vicki said. "Exercise has been transformative for me, allowing me to achieve far more than I ever imagined possible. I hope my story can inspire other disabled individuals to pursue their goals and ambitions, regardless of the challenges they face."

Vicki's journey is a remarkable tale of perseverance and determination. Born with Cerebral Palsy, Vicki faced numerous physical challenges from a young age, including multiple surgeries to address muscle and tendon issues. Despite these hurdles, she excelled academically, obtaining A-levels and a BA Hons Degree in Business Management, and now runs a successful Virtual Assistant business – Vicki Admin Fairy.

Up to the age of 18, Vicki underwent several operations on her tendons and muscles to prevent them from tightening and turning her legs inward. These surgeries required lengthy recovery periods, intensive physiotherapy, and months in plaster casts or hospital beds, causing her to miss significant amounts of schooling. Upon reaching adulthood, Vicki found herself discharged from paediatric care with no transition to adult healthcare services, leaving her to manage her condition with the support of family and friends.

Demonstrating her strong-willed nature, Vicki began attending her local gym to maintain her strength and mobility. She also sought alternative treatments such as Bowen Therapy and osteopathy. Her dedication paid off, as regular exercise helped manage her double scoliosis, significantly improving her spinal alignment.

A turning point came five years ago when Vicki suffered a severe hip fracture after an accident. Following surgery to repair her hip, Vicki was determined to use this setback as an opportunity to improve her mobility and independence. Despite the pain and challenges, she sought specialised training with Sam James, who herself has cerebral palsy and understands the unique needs of individuals with neurological conditions.

Under Sam's expert guidance, Vicki has made extraordinary strides. She now walks with a specially designed walking frame from ORLAU at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Oswestry, enabling her to walk further and more confidently than she has in over 15 years. Her strength and conditioning exercises have drastically improved her ability to perform daily tasks independently, such as drinking from a cup without assistance and cutting her own food.

"With the new walking frame and the strength and conditioning exercises, I can now walk 40 steps and turn corners without getting tired," Vicki shared. "My strength and movement have improved beyond belief."

A crucial part of Vicki's rehabilitation has also been her treatments with the amazing osteopath, Sam Leopold, from the Osteopathic Health Centre in Oswestry. Her expertise has significantly contributed to her improved mobility and overall well-being.

Vicki Wilson says exercise has been transformative for her. Photo: Vicki Admin Fairy

Supporting her through all these challenges and triumphs is her husband of 20 years, whose unwavering support and assistance with her exercises have been invaluable. "My husband has been my rock," Vicki said. "His support has been crucial to my progress and I couldn't have done it without him."

Veronica, a long-time friend, shared, "Vicki has never given up on anything she's faced, whether it's gruelling operations, her education, employment, or personal life challenges. Her strength of character and determination have carried her through everything. She saw her hip fracture as an opportunity to improve, and her progress has been inspiring."

Steve, Vicki's husband, added: "The results over the past 18 months to 2 years have been absolutely fantastic. Vicki's limbs are much looser, she's more supple, and her overall mobility has improved tremendously. Her grim determination and Sam's expert guidance have made this possible."

Sam James, Vicki's personal trainer, explained, "Compared to others in the category, Vicki has faced unique challenges. She can't attend regular fitness classes or events due to accessibility issues. Her progress is a testament to her hard work and determination. Vicki is an inspiration and truly deserves this award.

Vicki's story of transformation extends beyond her fitness achievements. In addition to her recent triumph in Aberdeen, she was also a finalist in the West Midlands PA Forum Awards for the Independent Virtual Assistant of the Year 2024, held on 12 July. Her business, Vicki Admin Fairy, continues to thrive, helping self-employed business owners manage their administrative tasks efficiently.

Through her business and personal achievements, Vicki aims to inspire and empower other disabled people, demonstrating that disability is not a barrier to success. Her story is a powerful reminder that with determination and support, anyone can achieve great things.

For more information about Vicki Wilson and her work, visit: vickiadminfairy.co.uk.

By Vicki Wilson - Contributor