Woodturners support local cancer charity
Shropshire Woodturners has presented the Macmillan Cancer Support charity with wig stands. The group, working closely with the local Macmillan Cancer Support Team, have turned various designed wig stands to help patients going through chemotherapy.
Published
At their regular meeting at Bicton Village Hall in Shrewsbury, a presentation was made by the club's chairman to Support Assistant Manager, Ella Sadd, from the Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Centre who cover Shropshire, including Telford & Wrekin, and operates out of the Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal hospitals.
By John Birch - Contributor