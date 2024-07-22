Shrewsbury Repair Cafe welcomes new town MP

The Repair Café took place in Shrewsbury on Saturday at the United Reformed Church. Over 40 items were brought in for repair, ranging from clothing and textiles to small electrical items, from record players to jewellery – everyone hoping that the skilled and talented team of volunteers would be able to fix them. Most were fixed on the day, with a couple of items being ‘works in progress’, all accompanied by refreshments and cake.

Everyone commented how wonderful it was to see the Repair Café so busy and those who attended for the first time were delighted to sample the welcoming atmosphere and friendliness of all the team present, as well as seeing their items being repaired.

Shrewsbury Repair Café was also delighted that Shrewsbury’s newly elected MP Julia Buckley paid a visit during the session, especially so soon after she was elected and on a very busy day for her. She was introduced to all the team members, met some members of the public who brought items in for repair, and discussed the value and advantages of having items repaired as opposed to them going to landfill. Julia commented: “It was fantastic to visit Shrewsbury Repair Cafe at Shrewsbury United Reformed Church. They are a brilliant group with a varied set of skills who can repair your items rather than them ending up in a landfill.” She also added that she should have brought something to repair herself!

The next Shrewsbury Repair Café will be held at the Shrewsbury United Reformed Church on Saturday, August 17 from 10am to 2pm.

By Pete Martin - Contributor