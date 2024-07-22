Severn Trent set to double number of customers getting help with bills

A package of support worth £575m will ensure help is available for around one in seven customers across the Midlands, or nearly 700,000 households (1.7 million people) by 2030, should anyone be struggling with their bill.

Ranging from up to 70% off bills, help with debt, and more – the company is committed to having accessible, varied financial support for customers, now or in the future.

Severn Trent is also able to reassure its customers that they will continue to have the second lowest bill in the England, after announcing record-levels of investment in the areas its customers care about.

The company has had the early green light from Ofwat on the vast majority of its plans for the next five years, which confirms huge investment right across the Midlands; that also includes a package of £575m to support more customers financially than ever before.

The water company, who are one of the largest employers in the region, will also continue with its work to support 100,000 people into work.

Severn Trent’s plans will look to secure water supplies for generations to come, that storm overflows will cause no harm to rivers, customers will receive sector leading service, while delivering huge environmental benefits.

Jude Burditt, Customer Director at Severn Trent said: “We’re really clear, that when it comes to our customers paying their water bill – that this shouldn’t be a worry, and we intend it to stay like that.

“Keeping bills low, and affordable is always a priority – but we know that people need help, and we want people to know it’s always there. It’s why we’re able to announce huge investment in the areas our customers care about, by also underpinning that with more financial support than ever, nearly doubling the number of people we can help.”

Severn Trent’s support is expected to be one of the most extensive in the industry and will see help for around one in seven of its customers by 2030.

It has many affordability schemes available to its customers, and includes its Big Difference Scheme, where people may get up to 70% off their water bill, and includes debt support, payment breaks and plans and more.

The £575m package is set to bolster that support, meaning more people can benefit from the help available.

“It’s not one size fits all when it comes to our customers, it’s why we had our customers firmly in mind to make sure they continued to have the top service they deserve, and continue to have the second lowest bills or access to the help they need,” adds Jude.

Severn Trent’s average combined bill is the second lowest in England, and has been that way for years – at around £43 below national average.

Severn Trent has plenty of affordability schemes available, that can help customers struggling with their bill now:

They include;

Big Difference Scheme, where eligible customers may save up to 70% off their bill.

WaterSure, where customers bills can be capped if you have low income, a medical condition or large family.

Debt support – matching plus, help paying off any debt on the account

Water Direct paying the bill through benefits

Flexible Payment plans, extending the period over which customers pay at a frequency that suits

Single Occupier, if customers live alone and can’t have a meter fitted, they may benefit from a lower tariff

To understand more about the help available now and how to access it, visit stwater.co.uk/help

By Ria Gaffney - Contributor