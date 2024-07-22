School academy bolsters cultural curriculum with new performing arts centre

The Tenbury Wells academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust, has invited students, staff, and the local community to celebrate the grand opening of its newly built performing arts building, which provides a dedicated space for arts and music.

As part of THOA’s commitment to providing opportunities for students to pursue their creative passions, the specially created facility will provide extra drama and music classrooms, alongside a practice room for the students to use, supporting a broad curriculum and extra curricular offer for learners across the academy.

To celebrate the launch, eight talented students put on an extraordinary show for family and friends with performances on the drums, piano, and a full choir. In an emotional touch, the building was also unveiled to be named after Robert Robinson, who served as a passionate and hard-working Governor for THOA for five years, alongside championing music and creative arts for young people.

The building is not only special because of the exceptional facilities for learners across the academy, but also for its environmental credentials. The centre is fully solar-powered using advanced technologies to reduce the school’s reliance on fossil fuels and create a more sustainable building.

Vicki Dean, Principal at Tenbury High Ormiston Academy said: “This new space is a great investment for our academy and its future, both in creating additional classrooms for our students to learn in and develop their creative passions and talents, but also as a key step on our journey to reaching net zero. It was great to welcome friends from across our community to open the centre and speak about the importance of the arts as part of a balanced and varied curriculum.

“All of us at Tenbury hold a strong commitment to providing the best possible opportunities for all learners and this new building is a testament to that. We are so excited to see the positive impact it has for our students – we have no doubt there are some future stars in our midst and we look forward to seeing all they achieve.”

By Rachael Dillon - Contributor