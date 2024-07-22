New presidents - with years of experience - take office at Telford voluntary group

Rotary in Telford and Wrekin has appointed new presidents at three of the four Rotary Clubs in the town.

Gill Eatough, who was named an MBE in the King’s New Year’s Honours list and was the founder and CEO of Shropshire’s Learning Community Trust before her retirement in 2022, has been named as president of Rotary’s Telford Centre Club.

Meanwhile Peter Seaward will take up the reins at The Rotary Club of Wellington for his second term in the role and The Wrekin Club have announced Lynne Kay as their new president.

The exception is the Rotary Club of Ironbridge where Rachel Waterson will remain in post for a further year.

A spokesman for the rotary clubs said: “This is a very exciting time for Rotary in Telford and Wrekin.

“At the start of the new Rotary Year, we have seen three new presidents introducing themselves to their clubs.

“We are thrilled that these individuals have stepped up to the role and we know they will make a great impact on their local communities.

“Rotary is hoping to attract many new members in the next five years and return to its roots, where the members come from organisations both large and small and from all walks of life, simply eager to serve their community.

“We will start a new drive this year to showcase the Corporate Membership opportunities and ensure business owners know Rotary provides a safe environment for employees to practise their project management, public speaking, and customer service skills.

“Membership also enables employees to become involved in volunteering and social activities in the local community, helping demonstrate commitment to corporate social responsibility.”

The Rotary Clubs of Telford will be presenting a roadshow at Wellington Cricket Club in September to make organisations aware of the Corporate Membership opportunities available.

The worldwide organisation is known for serving the community in many ways such as stewarding charity events organised by others as well as projects like the eradication of polio and the operation of Mercy Ships which tour the coast of Africa to provide medical aid.

For more information or to get involved search for Rotary in Telford to find contact details.

By Kirsty Smallman - Contributor