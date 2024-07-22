New padel courts launch at Birmingham Powerleague club

With Padel recognised as the fastest-growing participation sport globally, Powerleague is taking it from the preserve of tennis clubs and bringing it to the urban high street, opening three new courts at its site in Birmingham, providing the first covered courts in the city.

To celebrate the launch, it’s hosting an opening party on Saturday 20th July from 11:00am – 5:00pm and inviting the community down to enjoy free ‘Intro to Padel’ sessions, a free to enter Americano tournament and a ‘Beat the Pro’ challenge with the chance to win prizes, alongside food and drink and a live DJ.

In fact Powerleague is so keen to get the people of Birmingham to enjoy this fun sport that is beloved by David Beckham and takes elements of squash and tennis and creates something truly unique, it is offering free ‘Intro to Padel’ sessions for the first month, so there's no exscuse not to give it try.

Already home to ten 5-a-side pitches and four 7-a-side pitches, Powerleague Birmingham is located in Aston close to the junction with the M6 and currently welcomes 6,000 football players every week .

The three new panoramic covered padel courts are available immediately and offer the opportunity for absolute beginners and experienced players alike to book 60 and 90 minute sessions, alongside introductory Padel lessons and social events, with prices for courts starting from as little as £11 per person.

As the nation's foremost operator of small-sided football, Powerleague's new foray into racket sports in Birmingham will be followed quickly by planned openings at more of the group’s 43 clubs, with Manchester earmarked as the next location.

Powerleague CEO, Christian Rose, commented: “Padel is the world’s fastest growing sport, it’s fun, great exercise and a really sociable game. However, historically investment in padel in the UK has been largely confined to tennis clubs, fostering an exclusive and costly members-only environment. Our aim is to broaden padel's reach and encourage a diverse array of new players to experience this brilliant sport.

“Our Birmingham club is already used by over 6,000 sports fans every week and with the creation of these fantastic new padel courts, the first covered courts in Birmingham, we’re offering unrestricted access for all.

“At Powerleague, we are committed to our mission of providing opportunities for individuals across the UK to experience the transformative and life-enhancing benefits that participating in team sports can bring. Football remains at the heart of our business, however by expanding padel's presence in urban locations, ensuring great value, and providing coaching at all levels, we see an opportunity to demystify the sport and welcome people of all ages and abilities.”

Customers can book slots via the Playtomic app and for more general event info see: powerleague.com/padel.

By Ben Ormsby - Contributor