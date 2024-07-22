First couple to move into Market Drayton's new retirement community say "put family first"

Ron and his wife had been living in their bungalow in Marden, Kent, which they had loved for ten years for its spectacular coastal views and large garden. They had moved closer to the sea to retire after working and raising their family in Manchester, but with both of them recently turning 80, they started to look at their priorities for the future - the key being closer to their family. And the couple aren’t alone in making this kind of big life decision to relocate to be nearer loved ones in later life; a recent study by McCarthy Stone of 2,000 retirees with grandchildren showed that one in four have recently moved nearer to give their children a helping hand.

Talking about the decision to make the move, Ron and his wife Janet, who were the very first homeowners to move into Joules Place, says: “We loved our bungalow by the sea, but when you get to our age, you want a far simpler and easier life. We no longer wanted to travel miles to see our daughter, son, their partners and be in our grandchildren’s lives as much as possible, so we set our sights on moving closer.”

“We didn’t have to wait long for neighbours to join us - the next day, just down the corridor, two more homeowners moved in. We all slowly got acquainted with one another, and the more we came together, you could really see we were becoming a great little community, helping one another adjust. We’ve really made some great friends here”.

The couple chose a one-bedroom apartment at Joules Place, and the thought of moving into a brand-new development, with all its never-before-used amenities, really excited them.

Ron jokes how they’re busier now in their retirement apartment than they ever were in their bungalow in Kent and puts that down to the community of homeowners at Joules Place. Ron says: “With so many activities, if we’re not taking part in the coffee mornings, we’re at the games afternoons, and the fish and chip nights. Best of all, there’s a tea and cake afternoon; our favourite! We’re always doing something around the development, not forgetting to mention the lovely visits from our daughter, son and grandchildren to the development, where the McCarthy Stone staff and other homeowners make them feel so welcome.”

Cheers to retirement - Mr & Mrs Jones at home at Joules Place. Photo: McCarthy Stone

The move from the couple’s bungalow in Kent to the new development couldn’t have gone more smoothly, as Ron explains: “We felt like seasoned pros when it comes to moving, having moved from our family home in Manchester to our bungalow in Kent. We thought we knew what to expect and how much energy and attention it would take, but this time it was seamless. We sold our bungalow and moved with McCarthy and Stone’s ‘Smooth Move’ package, and we couldn’t fault it.

On moving to Joules Place, Ron has this to say about their experience: "We had great expectations for Joules Place and the move to Market Drayton, but it is better than we could ever have imagined. For anyone looking for a change, we can’t recommend it enough. The House Manager is great and has such a supportive team behind her. Our social life is the best it’s ever been, and we now see our family so much more. There is undoubtedly less upkeep around our one-bedroom apartment than our bungalow, which has allowed us more time to explore the local areas, and we are so happy here.

“It’s been so nice to see Joules Place grow from the start, and I am looking forward to when the whole development is sold out because we can imagine the atmosphere around the complex to be bigger and even better.”

By Joe Youk See - Contributor