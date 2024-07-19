Kickstart the summer in roaring style with dinosaur hunt

Visitors to the Shropshire attraction will go on a quest to find all the beloved characters from the popular Gigantosaurus series. Along the way, visitors will encounter Hoo Zoo’s over 100 species of animals and 45 animatronic dinosaurs and ice age beasts, with a prize up for grabs if all characters are located.

The Gigantosaurus Hunt follows the adventures of four young dinosaur friends - Rocky, Bill, Tiny, and Mazu - as they learn about the biggest and fiercest dinosaur, Gigantosaurus. Visitors will go on their own educational adventure with their own quest to hunt the Gigantosaurus.

“We are thrilled to bring the adventurous world of Gigantosaurus to Hoo Zoo,” said Will Dorrell, owner of Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World. “This immersive adventure offers families a unique opportunity to explore our zoo while engaging with beloved characters. We eagerly anticipate welcoming visitors for a memorable summer season.”

In addition to the Gigantosaurus Hunt, visitors can enjoy all of Hoo Zoo's daily activities, including fossil time and meet-the-dinosaurs sessions. Guests can also participate in popular activities such as wallaby feeding and animal talks.

By Martin Blyth-Sweetingham - Contributor