Whitchurch care home planning summer fair and are appealing for raffle prize donations

Join them for a wonderful afternoon from 2pm in the garden for a great family day out. There will be an entertainer, raffle, tombola, stalls, and refreshments.

If you able to help or donate prizes for the raffle and tombola, it would be very much appreciated, or if you would like to have a stall on the day please contact Jayne Hope, Activities Co-ordinator on 01948 661040.

By Nicky Spencer - Contributor