Care home residents and local community get together for BBQ and entertainment

The hospitality team at Wheatlands served a selection of barbecue favourites including burgers, hot dogs, chicken, with a range of salads followed by some delicious cakes and desserts which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.

Guests included friends and family to the residents and staff at the home. The team at the home also invited local rock and roll duo Glamsparrow who performed a range of classic hits, which many of the guests sang along to.

Resident, Barbara Woolridge, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the day surrounded by lots of great people. Thankfully the weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Lea-Ann Littler, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Wheatlands are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”

By Katie Macey - Contributor