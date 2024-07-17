Stallholders ready for sale day
This Saturday, Belmont Hall in Wellington will be bustling with over 20 stalls selling a wide range of items including coins, banknotes, mineral specimens, antiques, china, glassware, jewellery, 60s memorabilia, militaria, DVDs, books, assorted bric-a-brac and much, much more.
Doors open from 9am to 2pm and entry is free, with ample free parking close to the hall. Refreshments are also available.
For all enquiries or to book a table, call Steve Handley on 07814 536715.
