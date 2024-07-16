Revving up the suds! Community Car Wash Extravaganza

A spokesperson said: "Join us for a fantastic day of fun and fundraising at the charity car wash in aid of Calverhall and Ightfield PCC on Saturday, September 7... but that's not all!

"While your car is being pampered, enjoy a range of exciting activities at the Calverhall playground area; from refreshments to games, there's something for everyone.

"Test your tennis skills with a have-a-go session at the tennis courts, try your luck at guessing the name of the bear, or take on the challenge of hook-a-duck and nail in the bale. For a truly thrilling experience, don't miss out on splat-a-rat and bran-tub. And of course, we'll have a delicious selection of refreshments including coffee, teas, cakes, and tray bakes to keep you energised throughout the day.

"Mark your calendars and bring your friends and family to this wonderful event. Let's come together to support Calverhall and Ightfield PCC while having a fantastic time. We can't wait to see you there!"

For a sparkling car wash that will leave your vehicle looking brand new in minutes, head over to the top Jack Inn car park between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, September 7 (postcode SY13 4PE).

By Andy Cooke - Contributor