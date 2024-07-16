Friends of county park 'delighted' to be granted Green Flag for the sixth year running

Prior to becoming a park in 1994, the 40 hectares of land was part of the environs of the former RAF Bridgnorth training camp. The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government.

The Friends of Stanmore Country Park are delighted to be acknowledged for their contribution towards the positive management of the park and ensuring it continues to be a welcoming, safe place, which is well maintained and where biodiversity and visitor experience are being actively improved. The Friends are a community volunteer group made up of local people who enjoy using this informal green space for exercise, dog-walking, nature spotting and relaxation.

Andy Howard, chair of Friends of Stanmore commented: "The continued success of the Green Flag Community Award this year follows hot on the heels of several successful grant applications; improvements to paths and the launch of a family discovery art trail were all funded by a large grant from the Severn Trent Community Fund, whilst smaller awards from the Co-op Local Community Fund, Veolia’s EnviroGrant and Worfield and Rudge Parish Council facilitated a series of purchases including benches, spring bulbs and hand tools".

He continued, highlighting the point that: "Improvements to the park can only continue through the ongoing efforts of the volunteers and the team of dedicated rangers from Shropshire Council".

The small and friendly Friends group take part in regular volunteer work parties which manage the park infrastructure and habitats. Members of the local community who enjoy the park and want to contribute to the park’s future, and have some spare time, are encouraged to join the group - new volunteers are always welcome.

For more information about the park and how to get involved, please contact us at stanmorecountrypark@gmail.com or visit stanmorecountrypark.co.uk.

By Andy Howard - Contributor